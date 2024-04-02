REPORT: Former Chicago Bears WR on track to join CFL

A former Chicago Bears wide receiver might have played his way out of the NFL. The Bears gave up the No. 32 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers to land Chase Claypool in the hopes of helping out Justin Fields. Ironically, Fields will reap the benefit of the trade this season as his defense has PFWA All-Rookie Team Joey Porter Jr. in the secondary.

Chase Claypool trade was a bust for the Chicago Bears

Claypool caught 18 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown in Chicago before general manager Ryan Poles traded him and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2025 sixth-round pick. (The Bears have a few 2025 sixth-round picks to burn, thanks to the trades of Fields and Claypool.)

Claypool caught four passes with the Dolphins to finish the 2023 season–the last season of his rookie contract. He has not been signed in free agency.

Claypool could be headed to Canada shortly

According to 3DownNation, Claypool is on track to play in the Canadian Football League if he can’t find work in the NFL:

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added Canadian receiver Chase Claypool to the team’s exclusive negotiation list, per sources.

Claypool isn’t playing the CFL yet. However, the Roughriders have the rights to sign him if the 25-year-old wide receiver wants to go up north to resurrect his career.

