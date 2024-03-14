BREAKING: Chicago Bears Trade For 6X Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Per multiple reports, the Chicago Bears traded for a wide receiver on Thursday night. The Bears have had a quiet free agency so far, signing only a couple of starting players. They saw Darnell Mooney leave for the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday.

The Chicago Bears trade for Keenan Allen

Per Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Bears traded with the Los Angeles Chargers for Keenan Allen after the star wide receiver refused a pay cut. The Bears sent a fourth-round pick to the Chargers.

The #Chargers approached star WR Keenan Allen about a pay cut today, which he declined. The team then dealt him to the #Bears, who continue to load up. A wild offseason in Chicago. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

Allen had a great year in 2023

The 31-year-old pass catcher recorded 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdown passes. Allen has 904 catches for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns in his career.

Allen is a huge pickup for a Bears team that needed to provide extra weapons at wide receiver this offseason. The Bears are expected to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in April’s draft. Allen and D.J. Moore would provide the rookie a good wide receiver pair.

