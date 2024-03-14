Trending
Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears Trade For 6X Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears at Keenan Allen
NFL: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers

Per multiple reports, the Chicago Bears traded for a wide receiver on Thursday night. The Bears have had a quiet free agency so far, signing only a couple of starting players. They saw Darnell Mooney leave for the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday.

The Chicago Bears trade for Keenan Allen

Syndication: Stevens Point Journal
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) reaches out for a pass in the end zone against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 23-20. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Per Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Bears traded with the Los Angeles Chargers for Keenan Allen after the star wide receiver refused a pay cut. The Bears sent a fourth-round pick to the Chargers.

Allen had a great year in 2023

Syndication: Stevens Point Journal

Sunday, November 19, 2023; Green Bay, WI; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) dances after catching a touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers during the game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY NETWORK

The 31-year-old pass catcher recorded 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdown passes. Allen has 904 catches for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns in his career.

Allen is a huge pickup for a Bears team that needed to provide extra weapons at wide receiver this offseason. The Bears are expected to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in April’s draft. Allen and D.J. Moore would provide the rookie a good wide receiver pair.

