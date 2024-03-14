REPORT: Chicago Bears showing interest in up and coming pass rusher with 23 career sacks

The Chicago Bears are set to meet with a pass rusher who has plenty of potential upside after a breakout season in 2023. The Bears have been relatively quiet in free agency this week. The Bear’s biggest signings so far have been safety Kevin Byard and running back D’Andre Swift.

The Chicago Bears want more help on the defensive line

Many analysts thought the Bears would be more aggressive in trying to sign a defensive lineman this week. Head coach Matt Eberflus said at the NFL Combine he wanted another pass rusher to play with Montez Sweat in the upcoming season.

However, general manager Ryan Poles has shown patience in not overspending in a year; frankly, the Bears don’t have a chance to win a Super Bowl. With the Bears expected to draft a quarterback in April, the odds of making and winning a Super Bowl are low. But the Bears can add quality pieces to the roster in the meantime while keeping cap space open for when they’re ready to make a championship run.

The Bears are set to meet with D.J. Wonnum

One of those quality pieces could be D.J. Wonnum. According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, the Bears are set to meet with Him on Thursday night.

DJ Wonnum is also a target of the Bears and is expected to do his free agency visit in Chicago tonight https://t.co/rxUdzFzewF — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 14, 2024

The Minnesota Vikings 2020 fourth-round pick had his best career year in 2023. He recorded eight sacks last season, eight in the 2021 season, and 23 in his four-year career. Wonnum has great speed to get to a quarterback, as evidenced by this sack of Justin Fields.

Pretty nice move here by D.J. Wonnum on Justin Fields. #Bears https://t.co/OIRTIxqshP — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) March 14, 2024

Wonnum has upside

Per Pro Football Focus, Wonnum earned a 62.3 overall grade for his play last season. He graded better in run defense (68.6) than for pass rushing (56.8) in 2023.

Wonnum is a defensive shapeshifter. He started his NFL career as a defensive end but has been moved to linebacker and outside linebacker with the Vikings.

Wonnum is the kind of piece that can add depth for a serious contender if the Bears still want to add an elite defensive end. He also has shown upside and could be a double-digit sack contributor in the future.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE