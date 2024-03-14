The Chicago Bears have found a new center, signing Coleman Shelton

The Chicago Bears have agreed to a one-year contract with center Coleman Shelton, the organization announced Thursday. He is the Bears’ second center addition this offseason, following the acquisition of Ryan Bates in a trade with the Buffalo Bills on March 4.

The Chicago Bears are set to sign center Coleman Shelton to a one-year contract, according to Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.

#Bears are expected to sign C Coleman Shelton to a 1-year contract. He comes from the #Rams. An option to compete with Ryan Bates at the position. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 14, 2024

Coleman Shelton, 28, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but has been with the Rams since 2019. He has participated in 73 games, including 32 starts, including all 17 games for Los Angeles in 2023. He played 97 percent of the team’s snaps last season.

Coleman Shelton allowed 34 pressures and two sacks for the Rams last season. He was ranked 17th among centers by PFF for the 2023 season. In 2022, Shelton allowed 11 pressures and one sack while playing all over the offensive line. Shelton is familiar with incoming Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who was the Rams’ passing game coach in 2019 and 2020 before becoming the Seahawks’ OC in 2021.

This is the Bears' second offensive line move this summer.

Center was one of the team’s most pressing requirements during the first few days of free agency. There are now two center possibilities on the roster: Shelton and Bates. The expectation is that Shelton and Bates will battle for the starting center job this offseason.

