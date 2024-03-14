D’Andre Swift and Justin Fields have had no discussions since Swift arrived in Chicago

At first, when you hear that D’Andre Swift has not spoken with Justin Fields since signing with the Bears, it may not seem like a big deal. It’s the offseason people are very busy. But one factor in the Swift-Fields relationship might make it might be a big deal.

Swift spoke about his fondness for Justin Fields as a quarterback and a player. Swift then mentioned that he hadn’t heard from his old college teammate since signing with the Bears.

D'Andre Swift said Justin Fields is "his guy" but he has not heard from Justin since signing with the Bears — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) March 14, 2024

Swift and Fields were teammates and friends when Justin Fields played for the University of Georgia before transferring to Ohio State.

Justin Fields radio silence towards his old college teammate exposes the Bears hand. Fields hasn’t reached out to Swift because Fields believes he will no be in Chicago come September. Otherwise one would assume that fields would reach out to a friend, excited to play together and share a locker room once again.

Justin Fields evaporated trade market

It is no secret that the trade market for Justin Fields has all but dried up. According to a Fox Sports report, Justin Fields never had a trade market to begin with.

Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Las Vegas all signed quarterbacks early into the NFL’s free agency window. Atlanta and Pittsburgh were the most rumored to be interested in Justin Fields.

Atlanta decided on a much older Kirk Cousins who is coming off of an achilles tear.

Pittsburgh decided to take a flyer on Russell Wilson who was recently banished by the Broncos. The Steelers will pay Russell Wilson less than what the Bears are paying Justin Fields in 2024. Wilson at least has the upside of being a Super Bowl winning QB, Fields has no such upside.

Then there is Las Vegas who signed Gardner Minshew and could be looking to draft a QB in the first round.

It is painfully obvious that Justin Fields has little to no trade value heading into the 2024 draft. Fields was once rumored to fetch a first round pick. Now his value may be a second round pick or less.

Any remaining teams that Justin Fields could be traded to probably don’t see him as a starter. One team now being linked with Fields is Seattle. The Seahawks already have Geno Smith and have committed to him for the 2024 season. If Seattle calls about trading for Fields, it will likely be as a backup, so expect backup level compensation.

Denver could be a landing spot for Fields, but Denver doesn’t many valuable assets. The best case scenario in a trade with Denver is similar to Seattle, one or two later round draft picks.

Justin Fields should be traded if the Bears are planning to draft a QB. Keeping Fields for one more year then letting him walk in free agency for nothing would be less than ideal. Trading him this offseason would be better than keeping him on the bench.

Or the Bears could stick with Fields and pass on a quarterback in this class. Instead choosing to go with two offensive weapons. Maybe the Bears even double up on wide receivers in the 2024 NFL draft. This is just all speculation however. At this point we will have to wait until the draft begins to find out what the Bears plans are.

