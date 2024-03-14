Kevin Byard made a good first impression in his first media session as a Bear

Kevin Byard has been one of the more “splashy,” free agent signings of the Bears off-season. Byard is a veteran safety with plenty of NFL experience. He is still a solid veteran option at a reasonable cost. Byard reinforces the Bears secondary, making it even better than last season. The Bears’ secondary should be a top 5 pass defending unit in 2024 if everyone stays healthy.

Kevin Byard left a good first impression in his first media session as a member of the Bears. Byard discussed how much film he has watched and talked in depth about the strengths of his new teammates.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported a synopsis of what Byard had to say about why he chose the Bears. Including a statement at the very end taking a shot at the Detroit Lions.

Kevin Byard says he knows a lot of the Bears secondary already given how much film he's consumed. Naming players by name, their traits. Says he knows Montez Sweat from his high school days (Sweat went to Byard's rival HS). The goal for Byard in joining the Bears D? "Knock Detroit… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 14, 2024

While beating the Lions is always appreciated, and knocking them off their “high horse” would be fun, shouldn’t the focus be on Green Bay?

The Bears have lost to the Packers 10 times in a row. Green Bay is the boogey man in the NFC North, not the Lions.

Why Byard makes sense for the Bears

Kevin Byard is a good fit for the Bears because he may need less time to get up to speed on the defensive scheme. This is because he spent seven-plus years with the Tennessee Titans. In that time Byard got a good feel for Matt Eberflus’ defense while the Bears’ head coach was the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.

Byard is committed to his craft as shown on and off the field. His willingness to watch tape during his free time shows how much he cares about his game. Byard wanted to go to a place he would fit in well. More importantly he wanted to join a team with a good outlook.

“In this defense period, I see a hungry defense, I see guys who want to be successful, I see guys having fun playing together, making plays,” Byard said of Eberflus’ defense. “You want to be a part of something like that. That’s what’s very exciting for me. Just having a lot of pieces already in place on this defense, I can just come in and do what I need to do to help this team and help this defense take it to the next level.”

The full video of Byard explaining why he chose the Bears can be found at the link provided below.

Kevin Byard on why he chose the Bears: Full Video

