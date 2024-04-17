Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears already give Caleb Williams some Patrick Mahomes-level treatment before the draft

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Caleb Williams Chicago Bears
Sep 23, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) warms up before a series against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears don’t have Caleb Williams on their roster yet, but they’re already setting up Halas Hall for his eventual presence with a new hire the team announced Wednesday. The Bears are expected to draft Williams with the No. 1 pick next Thursday.

The Chicago Bears hired Ted Crews

NFL: Super Bowl LVII Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs executive vice president of communications Ted Crews against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As previously discussed on CCS, the Bears hired Ted Crews as a special advisor to President/CEO Kevin Warren:

“Today, another big move was made by Kevin Warren and the rest of the organization, as they have added former Kansas City Chiefs executive Ted Crews to the front office. Crews will be a special advisor to the President/CEO and chief administrative officer.”

Crews helped Patrick Mahomes’ career

NFL: AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens
Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Per the Kansas City Chiefs website, Crews helped with media relations for a team that won back-to-back Super Bowls:

“Crews serves as the club’s primary contact and spokesperson for the team’s communications efforts for both football and business operations, and is the club’s key liaison between coaches, players, team executives and local, national and international media members.

He oversees a staff that also works directly with the coaching and personnel departments on research, statistics and other miscellaneous projects. During his time with the Chiefs, Crews has played a critical role in helping the club transition to new coaching and personnel staffs.

Crews is responsible for media scheduling, preparation and speech writing for all facets of the organization, working closely with Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, Head Coach Andy Reid, General Manager Brett Veach, President Mark Donovan and the club’s key players to unify messaging and problem solve.”

The Bears need to take care of their rising star, Caleb Williams

NFL: Combine
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (QB14) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Crews successfully helped the Chiefs handle PR and media relations with a successful team. He also helped further Mahomes’ career. Crews is the perfect hire for a young quarterback like Williams, who will be put under the microscope by local and National media.

Warren is ensuring the Bears make sound investments for the future, especially with the new stadium they plan to build. Williams could be a major asset for the Bears for the next decade. Adding Crews to help the narrative should serve Warren well for his war room.
