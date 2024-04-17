Chicago Bears already give Caleb Williams some Patrick Mahomes-level treatment before the draft

The Chicago Bears don’t have Caleb Williams on their roster yet, but they’re already setting up Halas Hall for his eventual presence with a new hire the team announced Wednesday. The Bears are expected to draft Williams with the No. 1 pick next Thursday.

The Chicago Bears hired Ted Crews

As previously discussed on CCS, the Bears hired Ted Crews as a special advisor to President/CEO Kevin Warren:

“Today, another big move was made by Kevin Warren and the rest of the organization, as they have added former Kansas City Chiefs executive Ted Crews to the front office. Crews will be a special advisor to the President/CEO and chief administrative officer.”

Crews helped Patrick Mahomes’ career

Per the Kansas City Chiefs website, Crews helped with media relations for a team that won back-to-back Super Bowls:

“Crews serves as the club’s primary contact and spokesperson for the team’s communications efforts for both football and business operations, and is the club’s key liaison between coaches, players, team executives and local, national and international media members. He oversees a staff that also works directly with the coaching and personnel departments on research, statistics and other miscellaneous projects. During his time with the Chiefs, Crews has played a critical role in helping the club transition to new coaching and personnel staffs.

Crews is responsible for media scheduling, preparation and speech writing for all facets of the organization, working closely with Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, Head Coach Andy Reid, General Manager Brett Veach, President Mark Donovan and the club’s key players to unify messaging and problem solve.” The Bears need to take care of their rising star, Caleb Williams Crews successfully helped the Chiefs handle PR and media relations with a successful team. He also helped further Mahomes’ career. Crews is the perfect hire for a young quarterback like Williams, who will be put under the microscope by local and National media.

Warren is ensuring the Bears make sound investments for the future, especially with the new stadium they plan to build. Williams could be a major asset for the Bears for the next decade. Adding Crews to help the narrative should serve Warren well for his war room.

