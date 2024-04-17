BREAKING: Chicago Bears make major front office move just weeks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

BREAKING NEWS: Chicago Bears add executive Ted Crews as special advisor to CEO/President and CFO

As the NFL offseason really heats up, the news surrounding the Chicago Bears as of late has all been draft and free agency related. After a pretty successful beginning to the offseason, Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus seem optimistic about the direction this organization is heading in, as the plethora of changes are just beginning for the Bears.

With major roster changes happening over the past few months, Chicago Bears fans can expect an entirely new offense and team in 2024. Something that many are excited but also worried about as we inch closer towards the new season.

Today, another big move was made by Kevin Warren and the rest of the organization, as they have added former Kansas City Chiefs executive Ted Crews to the front office. Crews will be a special advisor to the President/CEO and chief administrative officer.

The front office for the Chicago Bears has been changing a lot as of late. Just a few months ago, the Bears made a move to add someone to their new stadium team, as the organization continues to look for a way out of historic Soldier Field.

Larry Mayer of the Chicago Bears website had more to say about the move.

The Chicago Bears have hired Ted Crews as special advisor to the President/CEO and chief administrative officer. He boasts 26 years of NFL experience, including the last 12 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. In his new role, Crews will oversee all corporate and football communications, as well as the digital and social media, content and production and brand creative departments. He will work closely with President/CEO Kevin Warren and the executive leadership team to enhance the Bears’ brand initiatives, streamline operations and ensure consistent messaging internally and externally.

Crews has always had ties to the Chicago Bears, even though he never lived in the Windy City.

Current Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has a great relationship with Crews, as he mentioned today on the Bears website. He was also a big fan of the historic 1985 Super Bowl team that captivated all of Chicago in the mid-80’s, and talked about that after his hire went public this afternoon.

“That was my first favorite football team, the first team I remember following,” Crews said. “When you have Walter Payton, Jim McMahon and the Fridge, I was into that team. I remember watching that team vividly, watching the NFC Championship Game when the snow started falling and the defense turned it up. So you are talking about a place where there is familiarity and a built-in affinity.”

Hopefully Crews will add another layer of positivity to this rebuilding culture in Chicago.

