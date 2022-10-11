Will Carson Wentz be effective with a shoulder injury against the Chicago Bears?

It’s a short week for the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders in Week 6 as the two teams will square off on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are coming off tough losses in Week 5 and are lookin to rebound.

As the Commanders come in led by Carson Wentz, the quarterback is dealing with a shoulder injury that could hamper his abilities a bit.

Wentz was ‘limited’ in practice on Tuesday with that shoulder injury. While it’s likely Wentz will play on Thursday barring any surprises, how effective will he be?

Head coach Ron Rivera doesn’t think the injury will hurt him at all:

Rivera doesnt expect Carson Wentz shoulder to be a problem for the Bears game on Thursday night — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 11, 2022

Wentz has struggled this season in his first year with Washington. He’s thrown for 1,390 yards, 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. But he’s also fumbled a few times and has been sacked 20 times as the offensive line has struggled.

If Chicago can get pressure and stop the Commanders run game, it could be a big night for the Bears at Soldier Field.

