Chicago Bears HC appears to take shot at Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool was traded last year, but the mistake still burns in the mind of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

During the 2022 season, the Bears traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a 2023 second-round pick for Claypool. The former second-round pick had over 1,600 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons with Pittsburgh.

However, Claypool was struggling with the quarterback transition from Ben Roethlisberger to Kenny Pickett.

The Bears wound up giving what would become the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 draft to the Steelers for Claypool. Claypool would appear in ten games, catching just 18 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown for Chicago.

Last October, the Bears traded Claypool and a seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a sixth-round pick.

Matt Eberflus appeared to take a shot at Chase Claypool

During his press conference on Wednesday, Eberflus appeared to bring up the subject again. Eberflus was asked a question about DJ Moore’s demeanor. NFL wide receivers are stereotyped as being high-maintenance. Moore seems unselfish.

Eberflus said they added Moore because of his personality.

“That goes down to the selection process that we have. I think we’ve done a good job,” Eberflus said. “I know we’ve made a couple mistakes, and you guys know what those are, but I’d say we’ve been pretty good about really bringing guys in that are good teammates that love football.”

Eberflus’ mistake comment appears to be about Claypool.

The Chicago Bears have admitted the trade was a mistake

The Bears have classified the trade for Claypool as a mistake before. Poles said last year he took ownership of the results of the Claypool trade.

“You’re always disappointed in this situation, and it’s definitely something I take ownership of,” Poles said. “Last year, in the situation we were in, we wanted to add another receiver to the offense, not only to help us be more productive but also to help Justin [Fields] take the next step.”

The right thought process was there, and I feel comfortable with that. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out and we were hoping for him to be a little bit more productive and be someone that could help us take it to the next level.”

Claypool hasn’t found success since the Bears traded him

Claypool signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency this season. He suffered a toe injury during training camp. The Bills released him with an injury settlement in August.

The Bears have since rectified their mistake at wide receiver. The Bears traded for Keenan Allen this spring and added Rome Odunze in the draft.

Claypool will feel like a distant memory this fall.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE