BREAKING: Chicago Bears Announce 2 Coaching Additions

The Chicago Bears announced the addition of two coaches for their OTAs this offseason. The Bears will have their first OTA practices of the offseason next Monday. The Bears will have an improved roster on paper this offseason and will use the OTAs to try and turn around their 3-14 record from the 2022 season.

The Chicago Bears add two coaches for OTAs

According to a statement by the Bears, two extra coaches will help them in OTAs. Head coach Matt Ebeflus named Eddie George and Randy Shannon as the Bears’ 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows. Per the statement, Eberflus said George and Shannon would be assets to the team during OTAs:

“We are very excited to welcome these two highly talented coaches in Eddie and Randy. Allowing them to join our staff during our OTAs enables us to offer this unique opportunity to current college coaches during their offseason,” Eberflus said. “We are confident that these coaches will be great assets to our team during their time here, and we are looking forward to learning from them as well.”

George is currently the head coach at Tennessee State. Shannon is the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Florida State.

The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship is designed to help minority coaches find full-time employment in the NFL. The Bears announced two fellows for this season. Their rival, the Green Bay Packers, are bringing in 14 coaches for their OTA program this offseason.

