With over two months left, is the Chicago Bears 2024 NFL draft strategy coming into focus?

The Chicago Bears hold the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, set to take place this April. With a little over two months until draft day, the Bears’ plan for that coveted top pick appears to be solidifying.

Keep or Trade Justin Fields?

Currently, the Bears have 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields as their starting quarterback. After trading up to draft Fields in 2021, the Bears faced criticism when they struggled during his rookie year. However, Fields showed major improvement in 2023, sparking debate among fans about whether he should remain the franchise quarterback.

The Chicago Bears now face a dilemma similar to 2023, when they dealt the first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for a trade package including two first-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore.

Top QB Prospects in 2024

If the Bears opt to draft a quarterback first overall, the likely targets are 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams from USC or North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Those two are considered the top two quarterback prospects in the 2024 class.

Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears would need a “historic haul” of picks and players to trade away the first overall pick. This signals that the Bears likely intend to use that pick on their quarterback of the future, whether it’s Williams or Maye.

Is Drake Maye an option for the Bears?



Drafting Maye could also energize the Bears’ fanbase by adding an intriguing prospect. Maye grew up in North Carolina and committed to play for the in-state Tar Heels.



After struggling through quarterback instability for years, finally finding a franchise star could reinvigorate the Monsters of the Midway. It would give the Chicago Bears a player to rally around for the next decade.

The Road Ahead for the Chicago Bears



While the plan comes into focus, some mystery remains around the Bears’ strategy. Will Ryan Poles stick with Justin Fields or select a new franchise quarterback? And if drafting a quarterback, does he prefer Caleb Williams or local star Drake Maye? The next two months will provide clarity, but it promises to be an exciting offseason in Chicago.

