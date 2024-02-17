Justin Fields trade rumors pick up steam after controversy with Raiders quarterback

Talk of Justin Fields being traded to the Raiders is heating up after the Jimmy Garoppolo situation in Las Vegas.

Garoppolo has tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The quarterback will be suspended for two games and the Raiders can release him without paying him. Which according to Ian Rapoport, is what the Raiders intend to do.

The #Raiders have been in the market for a QB for 2024, with a potential move up in the draft and looking into the position in free agency. Moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo was always the plan. Now, they can do it without paying his guaranteed money. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2024

This means the Raiders would be left with Aiden O’ Connell as their starting quarterback. While O’ Connell did okay in his playing time in 2023, he didn’t wow with his play either. Las Vegas has a solid all around roster, yet they lack a bona fide starting QB to take them over the edge.

Why the Raiders may want Justin Fields

The Raiders are in desperate need of a QB and Justin Fields may be a prime target for the them. Fields could be targeted by the Raiders because Las Vegas has hired Luke Getsy as their new offensive coordinator. The Getsy and Fields combo didn’t go according to plan in Chicago. That doesn’t mean the Raiders won’t try to pair them together again.

Getsy is very familiar with Justin Fields. He has already worked with Justin Fields for two seasons. And based on Getsy’s latest comments about Fields, a potential reunion could be on the table.

“Tremendous growth for Justin, like I said, when I was there he’s one of the best human beings I’ve got to work with. It’s just the mentality that he brought everyday, the consistent approach, the kind of man that he is, it was a blessing to work with him. He was just someone who came to work every day to get better and better and I think he will continue to do so.” – Luke Getsy

Getsy’s comments on Justin Fields can be watched in the embedded tweet below:

New Raiders OC Luke Gutsy on Justin Fields growth over thee last two years… pic.twitter.com/pFhhnIcNzG — Barroom Network – Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) February 17, 2024

The Raiders chose Luke Getsy to run their offense after Kliff Kingsbury ditched the Raiders to join Dan Quinn in Washington.

Outlook on this possible Justin Fields trade

The question is, how highly would the Raiders value Justin Fields? Las Vegas has a good handful of valuable trade assets form picks, to players like Maxx Crosby. It would be unlikely for the Bears to get Crosby in a Justin Fields trade unless the Bears included draft picks.

The reality of the situation is everyone is just guessing on what the Bears will do this offseason. Everyone wants to be able to predict what moves Ryan Poles will make, in what is perhaps the most intriguing offseason any NFL team will have.

NFL free agency begins on March 13th, starting that day, there might be a better understanding of the Bears plans. Once the Bears start signing players to extensions, and signing free agents, it will become more clear what the draft strategy might look like. It should become more obvious as the draft gets closer whether or not the Bears will be using the number one pick to draft a quarterback or not.

There may not be a whole lot of NFL or Bears news right now, but in the next few weeks it should pick up. The Bears have a incredibly rare opportunity in front of them, this offseason could change the entire outlook of the franchise.

