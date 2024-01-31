Justin Fields linked to Las Vegas Raiders in trade with Chicago Bears for 2 draft picks

ESPN linked the Las Vegas Raiders as a logical option for Justin Fields in the quarterback trade market this offseason. The Chicago Bears haven’t disclosed their intentions for the quarterback position in 2024. However, there’s a good possibility the Bears will trade Fields and draft a quarterback with the first overall pick.

The Chicago Bears want confidence in their quarterback

According to Nicholas Moreano with CHGO, new Bears quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph said he wants his next quarterback to have swagger and confidence–if not arrogance:

“Arm talent, accuracy, you know,” Joseph said. “Delivery quickness, physicality, toughness, swagger. You got to have a little swag playing the quarterback position and when I say that, I mean confidence. You got to have confidence and I like to say arrogance, but arrogance to me, all it’s is confidence under control.”

Those traits seem to fit Caleb Williams more than Fields.

Justin Fields makes sense as a Las Vegas Raiders QB

ESPN published a piece Wednesday morning about the quarterback market. Paul Gutierrez and Courtney Cronin think the Bears and Raiders could come to an agreement on a trade that would send Fields to Las Vegas. The Bears would receive two draft picks for Fields:

“The Raiders’ offer: In this scenario, the Raiders offered second- and seventh-round picks in the 2024 draft for Fields. Champ Kelly, who was their interim GM in the last half of the 2023 season, was with the Bears when they drafted Fields, and although Tom Telesco was hired as general manager, Kelly remains with Las Vegas as assistant GM. Some of this might hinge on how Telesco and whomever the Raiders hire as the offensive coordinator view Fields… Why the Bears agreed: Chicago general manager Ryan Poles has repeatedly mentioned the “unique” position the Bears find themselves in this offseason with the No. 1 pick, which they didn’t earn by way of their own record (Carolina’s pick). The Bears have a chance to insert the top QB in the draft class onto a team that has a solid foundation on offense and one of the league’s top defenses, which could turn them into a contender by next season. So while the Bears may or may not want to move on from Fields, if they get an offer like this one — which allows them to recoup an early second-round draft pick — they would have a difficult time saying no. — Courtney Cronin, Bears reporter”

The Bears would get good value for the Raiders second-round pick

The Raiders’ second-round pick will be the 44th overall in the draft. It’s unclear from the ESPN article which seventh-round pick (the Raiders have three seventh-round picks in 2024) the Bears would receive for Fields. The seventh-round pick doesn’t matter much anyway.

The 44th overall pick is decent value for Fields. It’s not enough value to sway the Bears into drafting a quarterback. However, if the Bears were set on drafting a quarterback this year, a mid-second-round pick would give the Bears an excellent opportunity to give the rookie quarterback more help on the offense.

Whether the Bears keep Fields or draft a rookie, the only way to keep their quarterback’s confidence high in Chicago next season is to load the offense with more talent than Fields has had in the previous three seasons.

