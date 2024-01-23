REPORT: Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus had to defend Justin Fields to OCs asking about Caleb Williams

A recent report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has been getting a lot of noise in Chicago Bears circles Tuesday. The details highlight some takeaways from the Bears’ offensive coordinator interviews.

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator candidates wanted Williams

According to Breer, potential Bears offensive coordinators were interested in coaching Caleb Williams, the expected top-quarterback prospect in the 2024 draft. Eberflus defended Justin Fields during his interviews with prospective candidates:

“Of course, the chance, potentially, to coach USC’s Caleb Williams was something mentioned to me as a drawing card by candidates for the job (though Eberflus did defend Justin Fields in the interviews, as I understand it).”

Some people take Breer’s report to mean Eberflus is leaning towards wanting Fields to stay for 2024. That doesn’t make much sense to me at this point.

Matt Eberflus had no reason to talk bad about Justin Fields

General manager Ryan Poles said earlier this month the Bears would ask candidates about how they would coach either Fields or several of the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. It would make no sense for Eberflus to talk badly about a player the Bears might trade in a few months.

Even worse, the relationship between Fields and the coaching staff could fracture if Eberflus’ harsh criticisms were made public and Poles decided to keep Fields in Chicago.

The signs point to Caleb Williams

If anything is interesting about the world “defend” in the report, it’s that Eberflus had to allegedly defend Fields’ skillset to the brightest offensive minds the Bears could find this month. Breer’s report suggests most of the best offensive playcallers in the NFL aren’t sold on Fields and would rather coach Williams.

Keeping Fields in 2024 will be harder for Poles to defend after Breer’s report.

