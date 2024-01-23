Could the Chicago Bears be preparing to trade Justin Fields to the Philadelphia Eagles?

Is there a potential third option for the Chicago Bears at quarterback for the 2024 season? General manager Ryan Poles said in the Bears’ end-of-season presser the team would need to do their homework before deciding to draft a quarterback with the first overall pick in April’s draft or keep Justin Fields.

The Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, and Pittsburgh Steelers seem like the most plausible destination for Fields if the Bears trade the former first-round pick.

The Chicago Bears could have a new trade partner

However, Mike Florio with NBC Sports recently suggested the Philadelphia Eagles could be in the market to trade Jalen Hurts this offseason if a team is willing to take on his contract worth $133 million over the next three seasons:

While there’s no specific reason to believe the Eagles or Hurts are ready for a fresh start, the general sense of dysfunction within the locker room seemed palpable toward the end of the season. It feels like something big happened, something we don’t know about. Something we might never know about. Whatever it was/is could be enough, in theory, to make the team or the player interested in making a change. Unlike many high-end quarterback contracts, Hurts’ deal makes it fairly simple — if the Eagles want to do it (and if Hurts will waive his no-trade clause for it).

Jalen Hurts has been criticized by teammates

There is reason to believe a possible riff exists between the Eagles locker room and Hurts. In December, a source complained to the Philadelphia Inquirer about Hurts’ leadership style. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, who yelled at Hurts on the sideline early in the regular season, held a players-only meeting to address his concerns with the team.

Fields would fit with the Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts and Fields could be two talented quarterbacks who get traded for a fresh start in 2024. One could see Fields easily fitting into the Eagles’ offensive system that relies on a mobile quarterback. Fields would have better options to throw to in Philadelphia than he had in Chicago.

If the Bears trade Fields to the Eagles, they could have another quarterback decision to make this offseason. Would the Bears want to trade for Hurts, a 2022 NFL MVP candidate, and then trade away the first overall pick to another quarterback-needy team? Or would they be involved in a three-way trade with Hurts and Fields and draft compensation?

There are a lot of possibilities Poles will need to keep an eye on this offseason.

