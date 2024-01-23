Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright was named to 2023 NFL All-Rookie team by PFWA.

The Chicago Bears landed one player on the 2023 NFL All-Rookie team in offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Wright was the Chicago Bears first round selection at number nine overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Other 2023 NFL All-rookie team honorees are listed below.

2023 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Offense

QB – C.J. Stroud, Houston Texas

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions; Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

WR – Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings; Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

TE – Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

C – Joe Tippmann, New York Jets

G – Steve Avila, Los Angeles Rams; O’Cyrus Torrence, Buffalo Bills

T – Dawand Jones, Cleveland Browns; Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears

Darnell Wright anchored the right side of the Chicago Bears offensive line and paid immediate dividends as a strong run blocker. Wright was preceded as an All-Rookie selection by left tackle Braxton Jones who was named to the 2022 PFWA All-rookie team.

With Wright and Jones anchoring the Chicago Bears offensive line in 2023 it gives the Bears flexibility in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft to bolster their skill position players. Continued development from Jones and Wright could see the Bears bolster their passing game by adding a QB and a wide receiver.

Jones and Wright are the first two players to earn All-Rookie honors for the Chicago Bears since 2018 when Roquan Smith was named to the team.

The most recent best showing by Chicago Bears rookies on the PFWA NFL All-Rookie team came in 2016 when Cody Whitehair, Jordan Howard and Leonard Floyd were named to the PFWA NFL All-Rookie team.

