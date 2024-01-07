Chicago Bears officially have the No. 1 and No. 9 picks in the 2024 NFL draft

With the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears select..

Bears fans are going to hear these words come April 25, with the Bears officially locking up the first pick in the NFL draft for a second consecutive season. The draft order for the 2024 NFL draft is now complete. The Bears’ selections are now official. They will have the first and ninth picks in the draft.

According to Field Yates Here’s the top 10 draft order for the 2024 NFL draft:

The top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft: 1. Bears (via Panthers)

2. Commanders

3. Patriots

4. Cardinals

5. Chargers

6. Giants

7. Titans

8. Falcons

9. Bears

10. Jets — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 8, 2024

As you may remember, the Bears sent the Carolina Panthers the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears got the No. 9 pick, Tyrique Stevenson in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, a first-round pick in 2024 (which went to No. 1 overall), a second-round pick in 2025, and DJ Moore in exchange.

In theory, the Chicago Bears could receive a high pick in exchange for this year’s top pick. Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake Maye, and Caleb Williams are all undoubtedly more sought-after players than the group from the previous year. But one of them could be used by the Bears themselves.

Regardless of the option they select, their acquisition of consecutive top picks is unprecedented. Only eight teams have earned back-to-back No. 1 picks before the Bears.

They will surely use the pick to select a quarterback in the draft if they choose to move on from Justin Fields. But if they stick with Fields, they might draft Harrison Jr. to give Fields an additional tool to complement Moore. Though time will tell, Chicago currently has the power to decide its own future because of Carolina.

