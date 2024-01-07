Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus believes schedule is too busy for him to be fired on ‘Black Monday’

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Sunday evening his schedule on Monday was pretty filled up with other things to do besides being fired by the front office. Eberflus will have to defend the Bears’ uninspiring performance in a 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers to finish the regular season.

The Bears’ plan to retain Ebefrlus in 2024 depended on the team finishing the season strong. The Bears’ play against the Packers on Sunday did not appear to be a solid way to end the 2023 season.

Eberflus and quarterback Justin Fields came into Week 18 needing to prove they should return to Chicago in 2024. The fact that Packers fans chanted they wanted Fields to return to Chicago next season should be enough for the Bears to part with Eberflus and Fields in the offseason.

Eberflus doesn’t think he’s going anywhere this offseason, and he used a-as of yet–non-existent meeting with ownership as a reference for his job security.

Eberflus thinks he’ll coach the Chicago Bears next season

According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, Eberflus told reporters following the Bears loss Sunday he didn’t plan to talk to Bears ownership on “Black Monday” because he was too busy with player exit meetings:

“Eberflus asked again whether he expects to stay in Chicago for 2024: “That word, right, expectation is a future word. For me I gotta be right here right now. I have those meetings tomorrow and I’ll have meetings after that, later in the week — I don’t know exactly when that is yet — with ownership and everybody else. And we’ll figure it out from there.”

Eberflus asked again whether he expects to stay in Chicago for 2024: "That word, right, expectation is a future word. For me I gotta be right here right now. I have those meetings tomorrow and I’ll have meetings after that, later in the week — I don’t know exactly when that is… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 8, 2024

Not sure that’s how it will work out.

Bears ownership has an important decision to make tonight. However, any choice made between now and Monday would likely be emotional, as the McCaskey’s will certainly not be happy with the result of Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

But they need to make their choice on Eberflus pretty early in the week, if not on Black Monday. One candidate the Bears want, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, will finish his season in the National Championship game Monday night. The Bears must aggressively target Harbaugh’s newly hired agent if they don’t want to watch more of Eberflus’ staff getting outflanked by Joe Barry.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE