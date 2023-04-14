Chicago Bears 7-Round Mock Draft 2.0: Trade Back Edition

Chicago Bears Mock Draft 2.0: Bears trade 9 to Commanders

Mock draft after mock draft, isn’t this just a fun time of the NFL season? Analysts and reporters all over social media are pumping out mock drafts every day, and today we have the newest version for you. Last week, I did a normal 7-round mock in which no trades were made. Today we switch it up.

It’s no secret that the Washington Commanders need a QB. However, they sit in a pretty tough spot to draft one at 16. This mock draft has the Chicago Bears trading back to Washington, where the Bears will give up number 9 overall and a 2024 4th for picks 16, 47, and 193. This gives the Commanders a chance at a QB, and it gives the Bears 2 additional picks. Now, their selections will look as follows:

Round 1, Pick 16 (from WAS)

Round 2, Pick 47 (from WAS)

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL)

Round 2, Pick 61 (from CAR)

Round 3, Pick 64

Round 4, Pick 103

Round 4, Pick 133 (from PHI)

Round 5, Pick 136

Round 5, Pick 148 (from NE)

Round 6, Pick 193 (from WAS)

Round 7, Pick 218

Round 7, Pick 258*

*Compensatory selection

That’s a LOT of picks. A plethora of options for Ryan Poles to go through, including a few that are value picks as opposed to just pure need. Personally, I think the Chicago Bears will trade back, but the NFL Draft is extremely unpredictable.

Again, I used the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator to make all the selections you’re about to read. Obviously, this is subjective to the previous selections made by the simulator. Without further a due, lets jump in.

