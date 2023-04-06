Chicago Bears to sign EDGE rusher Rasheem Green to one-year deal

Ryan Poles continues to be one of the most active General Managers in the NFL during this free agency period. After a very good beginning to free agency, the Chicago Bears have added another solid defender with upside.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears have signed edge rusher Rasheem Green to a one-year contract.

Green will turn 26 years old in May and is coming off a decent season with the Houston Texans. He tallied 3.5 sacks with five tackles for loss, in the 16 games he played in. He also started five of those games.

Before Houston, Rasheem Green was with the Seattle Seahawks for four seasons. 2021 was his best year, as he racked up 6.5 sacks, a career high. This defense is in desperate need of edge rushers, so this pickup absolutely makes sense.

