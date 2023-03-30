Former Chicago Bears Offensive Lineman Agrees To Terms With Raiders

A Former Chicago Bears OL re-signs with the Raiders

The Chicago Bears are trying to figure out their situations in the trenches for the 2023 season. The Bears brought former Tennessee Titans offensive guard Nate Davis to help with the interior offensive line. However, the team is still looking to find another starting-caliber offensive tackle. The Bears have seen much turnover with starting linemen in recent years. A former Bears starting interior offensive lineman has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, Alex Bars is re-signing with the Raiders. The contract is for one year.

OL Alex Bars is signing back to the #Raiders on a one-year deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 29, 2023

Bars is an undrafted free agency initially signed by the Bears in 2019. He played 38 games for the Bears in his three seasons in Chicago. He started 11 games for the Bears and appeared in all 33 games in his final two seasons with the team. Bars played all three interior offensive line positions with the Bears.

The Raiders signed Bars to a one-year deal last offseason. Pro Football Focus gave Bars a 45.4 overall grade for his play last season. He was credited with giving up five sacks for the Raiders in 2022 for his 528 pass-blocking attempts. Bars gave up two sacks during his entire time with the Bears.

Bars and Sam Mustipher were brought onto the Bears roster via the Harry Hiestand connection. Heistand recruited both players when he was the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame. He became the Bears’ offensive line coach for the 2018-19 seasons. The Bears have not yet recovered from his hire in Chicago.

