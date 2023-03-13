REPORT: Chicago Bears To Sign Massive Run Blocking Interior Offensive Lineman

The Chicago Bears will sign an offensive guard

The Chicago Bears signed a linebacker with their first deal in free agency. The Bears then struck a deal with an interior offensive lineman. The Bears were looking to upgrade their trenches on both sides of the ball this offseason. However, many of the top free agents signed with other teams Monday.

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Chicago Bears will sign offensive guard Nate Davis. The deal will be for three years in Chicago.

Source: The #Bears are securing their offensive line, signing former #Titans G Nate Davis to a 3-year deal. A huge priority. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Davis is kind of a disappointment for Bears fans who were hoping to see the team help Justin Fields in the passing game. According to Pro Football Focus, Davis has much better stats in run blocking than pass blocking. He earned a 70.6 overall grade by Pro Football Focus last season. However, he received 66.8 in pass blocking, a little lower than his 69.8 in run blocking.

Davis gave up three sacks, 14 pressures and was called for four penalties last season. The numbers on sacks and pressures wouldn’t look so bad if it weren’t for the fact that he was only in for 385 passing snaps in 2022. During Davis’ first three seasons in the NFL, he was never graded higher than 52.6 for his pass blocking by PFF, and he had two seasons where he scored in the 40s.

