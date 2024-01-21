The Chicago Bears saga with Justin Fields has gotten so big that now even players not connected with the team are weighing in. Le’Veon Bell is one.

The saga surrounding the Chicago Bears and quarterback Justin Fields is certainly growing. It pits Bears fans against each other almost as if it is a battle between the Bears and the Green Bay Packers. Teams are formed and each one views the other as the enemy.

The situation also grabbed the attention of the national media. Each day we see pundits argue pro-Fields or anti-Fields. With the Bears owning the number one pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the attention is heightened. There is USC quarterback Caleb Williams there for the taking.

Williams is the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. He is considered by some as a generational quarterback prospect. They expect mighty big things from him.

With Williams being so coveted, the Chicago Bears have a big decision to make — keep Fields and trade the top pick, or trade Fields and go with Williams. With Williams being a hot commodity, a quarterback-hungry team could pay the Bears a fortune for the pick.

For that to happen, the Chicago Bears, specifically general manager Ryan Poles, would need to be convinced that Fields is their guy. Has Fields done enough to garner that trust, however?

Therein lies the controversy. Many feel that after three seasons, he has not. He still has some development to do. On the other hand, another big group feels that Fields has been let down by the coaching staff and the team in general. In 2022, the team basically fielded a JV team. Fields was running for his life. In 2023, he had a better team and we saw some improvement, but the offense still had coaching troubles and a lack of weapons.

Was Fields’ improvement enough to keep him? Only Poles and team president Kevin Warren know at the moment.

The saga has brought out the opinions of many. Even people not associated with the team have their opinions. Some of them even feel they know the facts. The latest one to weigh in on the drama is former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

Bell recently spoke on the Fields situation and he was adamant in his opinion.

hell no, nothin against Justin Fields tho .. he’s just not the answer, TRUST ME https://t.co/XKorJsWRlX — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 19, 2024

Le’Veon Bell did not hold back on Chicago Bears quarterback

He did not hold back, but since he said “Nothing against Justin Fields tho…” and “trust me” then it is all okay.

It is interesting to see someone like Bell, who has no ties to the Chicago Bears or no apparent inside information, speak authoritatively on the subject. Additionally, are we supposed to trust someone who made such a notoriously bad blunder a few years back?

Bell was told that holding out was a mistake. He did it anyway and it crushed his career. He did not listen to noted experts back then. Now he wants us to think he is a noted expert and we should listen to him.

This entire situation is fun, though. It is exciting to look forward to what moves Poles and the team make to improve the roster. However, there are plenty of people with actual information that we can base an educated opinion on. Bell is going on his opinion without any information. He, as much as anyone else, should know that what happens behind closed doors in an organization could be completely different than what the general public knows. Right now, Bell is a part of the general public.

Sure, Bell has a right to his opinion. However, maybe he should stay in his lane and not act like he is the expert on Justin Fields or the Chicago Bears. Leave that for the professionals.

