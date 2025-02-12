How the Philadelphia Eagles may have cost Chicago Bears Ashton Jeanty

The Philadelphia Eagles authored an impressively dominant blueprint for championship success, that may become general manager Ryan Poles‘ guide for the Chicago Bears‘ offseason.

In Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles’ defensive line had Patrick Mahomes on the run all night long, sacking the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback six times while logging nine quarterback hits. Perhaps most impressively, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn’t need to dial up a single blitz all night.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has long held a philosophy that the backbone of Super Bowl teams is a dominant offensive and defensive line.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears’ woeful struggles along the offensive line have been well-documented, especially after allowing 68 sacks last season.

The NFL is a copycat league, and if the Bears hope to replicate the Eagles’ success, Poles and Chicago may need to adopt some of Roseman’s strategies and beliefs when it comes to roster building.

Is Ashton Jeanty play for the Chicago Bears at No. 10 in the draft?

Boise State All-American running back, and dynamic playmaker, Ashton Jeanty has been a frequent selection for the Bears in recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft projections.

However, Bears insider Brad Biggs, the first place Chicago would be wise to follow the Eagles’ path to a Super Bowl may be in the NFL Draft and could dissuade Poles from investing a first-round pick in Jeanty.

“As I said Monday morning on the “Mully & Haugh Show” on WSCR-AM 670,” Biggs writes in his latest mailbag feature. “I think the mock drafts giving the Bears Jeanty — the super-talented Boise State running back — were dealt a blow by Super Bowl LIX. That was partially in jest, but if you watched the Eagles put a thorough beating on the Chiefs, you were struck by the dominance Philadelphia enjoyed on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

“The Bears, as currently constructed, cannot win a game in the trenches in the same manner. They have to get better on the offensive and defensive lines, and selecting a running back, even a potentially special one like Jeanty, is a luxury they can’t afford. This is a terrific draft for running backs. The Bears can find a high-quality back after they’ve taken care of needs that cannot be pushed off.”

Biggs may be onto something.

For as explosive and versatile as Jeanty is, the Bears’ roster might not yet be ready for a running back to make the kind of difference Jeanty might in 2025 or that Saquon Barkley did in Philadelphia or Josh Jacobs did in Green Bay in 2024.

After all, even behind a shoddy offensive line, D’Andre Swift still rushed for 959 yards and six scores, in an offense that was forced to throw late in games in an attempt to climb out of big deficits.

But, whether it is in Chicago or elsewhere, Jeanty certainly looks like the kind of back who can be a focal point of an offense, after rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns for Boise State last season. The Bears just might not be ready for that kind of weapon to matter.

