Chicago Bears GM not plotting aggressive offseason plans for playoff push in 2025: Report

The Chicago Bears haven’t made the playoffs since 2020, and the team could have to wait another season before they’re ready to compete in January.

General manager Ryan Poles has won 15 games since taking over in 2022. Under Poles’ discretion this offseason, the Bears hired Ben Johnson at $13 million a year to coach the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, quarterback Caleb Williams.

One might think those circumstances would cause Poles to be hasty in building a winner in 2025. However, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune is reporting that the Bears aren’t putting pressure on the front office to build a winner in Johnson’s first season.

Chicago Bears not expected to make a hasty playoff push

In a question-and-answer column Wednesday, Biggs wrote that the Bears aren’t expected to make aggressive moves this offseason to help the team in the short term, like signing a veteran pass rusher like Khalil Mack.

“I’m not sure he would view the Bears, coming off a five-win season, as a team that’s prepared to make a playoff push this year, but maybe they could make a compelling pitch to him,” Biggs wrote. “I’d imagine Mack will draw solid interest in free agency because, while some marquee edge rushers are rumored to be potential trade candidates, the list of free agents is underwhelming.

“Mack wouldn’t solve any of the Bears’ long-term issues, and my thinking is they would prefer to pursue options with more runway. Unless Ryan Poles feels pressure to try to turn the Bears around immediately — and I don’t get the sense that is the situation — I would be surprised if they were interested in paying significant money to a player as old as Mack.”

Khalil Mack would make an impact in 2025

Mack, who played with Chicago from 2018-2021, would be a perfect match for a team looking to make a playoff run in 2025. At 33, Mack is coming off a six-sack season, but he has 107.5 sacks in his 11-year career. (36 of those sacks came with the Bears.)

Despite having a low sack total, he made his ninth Pro Bowl appearance in 2024.

Mack would be a great addition for the Bears if they were serious about winning. But maybe they’re not. How Poles handles his business in March could tell Bears fans a lot about what the expectations are from Halas Hall about the team in 2025.

Biggs’ report isn’t promising.

