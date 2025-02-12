The Chicago Bears have all of the right resources on their side entering free agency and the draft this offseason. Holding three picks in the first two rounds of the draft and nearly $70 million in cap space before cuts is huge for Ryan Poles to have for Ben Johnson’s first season as head coach.

There are a few different options on the Bears’ current roster that they could look to move on from to add to their cap before free agency gets underway in March. Among all of the veterans on the team, there is one starter who could be on the fence regarding his status for 2025.

The Chicago Bears should refrain from cutting Tremaine Edmunds

Edmunds finished his second season with Chicago having 110 total tackles while playing in all 17 games. He missed just two games in his time with the Bears and was the guy to fill the void of Roquan Smith after he was dealt to Baltimore at the 2022 trade deadline.

Biggs thinks that Edmunds should not have to worry about being shipped out of the Windy City based on what he brings to the table and what his new head coach had to say about him during his opening press conference.

“That (Edmund’s being cut) would be a bit of a surprise to me, especially after Ben Johnson praised the team’s linebackers — alluding to Edmunds and T.J. Edwards — at his introductory news conference,” Biggs wrote. “I don’t think Edmunds was as good in 2024 as he was in 2023, but you could say that about almost every player on the defense.”

There is no doubt that the defensive unit took a step back as a whole in 2024, mainly after Matt Eberflus was fired following the Detroit loss on Thanksgiving. Edmunds is due to bounce back in 2025 and Biggs brings up a good point that the amount of cap relief that Chicago would get back from cutting him might not be worth giving up what he can contribute.

“The Bears could save about $4.4 million against the cap if they released Edmunds, but it’s not like they need cap space right now,” Biggs says. “They have other players whose releases would clear more space. If they cut tight end Gerald Everett and defensive end DeMarcus Walker, they would add nearly $11 million in space.”

Having other veterans on the roster who are much easier to move will definitely make a decision on Edmunds not as difficult for the front office. Walker is a guy who will likely be a rotational edge rusher in 2025 if he were to stay on the team and Everett did not impress last year so they won’t be hard to replace through the draft and free agency in the coming months.

The Chicago Bears’ needs should keep them from dumping Edmunds

The Bears need three offensive linemen, a game-changing edge rusher, a new number three wide receiver, and potentially another running back this offseason. With those needs being more important than what the organization already has in the linebacking core, Biggs mentions that not having someone lined up to take Edmund’s spot would just add to the laundry list of things to address for the front office.

“They don’t have a replacement for Edmunds on the roster, and I don’t know that they would find an upgrade with the $4.4 million in savings. I think he’ll be on the team with the hope that a new scheme and an improved defensive line would better showcase his talents.”

Edmunds will fit the 4-3 scheme that Dennis Allen likes to run well and the Bears don’t have to worry about filling another important spot on the roster if they let him walk. The two-time Pro Bowler will continue to work with T.J. Edwards to anchor the second level of what could be a potent Bears defense in 2025.

