Chicago Bears: Price for Micah Parsons trade revealed

The Chicago Bears would be smart to look at the Philadelphia Eagles for how to build a championship-caliber team–through the trenches. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman built a formidable offensive and defensive line, which put the Kansas City Chiefs on skates in Philadelphia’s 40-22 Super Bowl win.

The Bears spent most of their time at the Senior Bowl scouting offensive and defensive linemen. Chicago will look to be aggressive in adding talent in the draft, but they’ll also be active in the trade and free agency market this offseason.

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons has been rumored to be on the trade block this offseason. The Cowboys extended the contracts of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb in 2024.

Dallas had a losing record before Prescott’s season-ending injury, and the team should think about adding more pieces to the roster instead of trying to run it back with Parsons.

What the Chicago Bears would have to give up

During his question-and-answer column, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune revealed what Chicago would have to give up to trade for Parsons.

“In the event the Cowboys decide to take calls on Parsons, every team should have interest,” Biggs wrote. “But your compensation for acquiring him — one first-round draft pick — is incredibly light. A package to acquire Parsons would start with two first-round picks and grow from there. Then the acquiring team likely would have to sign Parsons to a deal making him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.”

Trading for Micah Parsons would limit the Bears’ possibilities

Biggs thinks the Bears would have to compensate Parsons at nearly $40 million per year. The money and draft capital for Parsons would limit Chicago’s possibilities to fix the offensive line in the offseason.

“In a scenario in which the Bears traded for Parsons, they would have Montez Sweat as Robin to Parsons’ Batman — and they’d be out a whole bunch of draft capital with a much more challenging cap situation and a host of needs on the offensive line, at defensive tackle and elsewhere,” Biggs wrote.

The Cowboys selected Parsons with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 draft. At 25, Parsons has earned All-Pro honors three times and made four Pro Bowl appearances.

In four seasons, Parsons has recorded 52.5 sacks. He’s one of the league’s best pass rushers, but Chicago has to worry about protecting their own quarterback in 2025.

