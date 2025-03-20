Chicago Bears awarded best move of 2025 offseason

What the Chicago Bears have done in free agency has earned the franchise plenty of praise. But the team’s revolution in the trenches all started by hiring Ben Johnson as the team’s new head coach.

The longtime offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, Johnson was one of the most coveted head coaching candidates available. He helped the Lions turn into an offensive dynamo, showcasing players such as Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs. And now, Johnson is expected to bring all of that firepower to Chicago.

Of course, the Bears must prove it on the gridiron. There won’t be any banners hung for offseason championships. However, the mere fact that Chicago was able to hire Johnson as their head coach was declared by best move of the offseason, via Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com.

“The Bears needed to hit two home runs when the offseason started, and they nailed the first one with the hiring of Johnson, who had been the hottest name in the coaching cycle. Johnson created the most creative and prolific offense in the league during his time as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator,” Chadiha wrote. “His job now is to produce similar results with a team that watched quarterback Caleb Williams, the top pick in the 2024 draft, underwhelm in his first season.”

“It wasn’t that Williams didn’t show promise, as his rookie numbers (3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions) were much better than most signal-callers generate in their initial exposure to the league,” Chadiha continued. “It’s just that his warts became more glaring (specifically holding the ball too long) behind an offensive line that couldn’t protect him (the Bears surrendered a league-high 68 sacks).”

“Johnson’s offense in Detroit was built behind great protection for quarterback Jared Goff, a strong running game to set up play action and an aggressive mindset when it came to pushing the ball downfield. This is what the Bears need to bring to their offense,” Chadiha concluded. “They learned how much of a mistake it was to pair a young, gifted quarterback with a defensive-minded head coach like Matt Eberflus. Hiring Johnson gives Williams a real chance to be as special as many people imagined he would be coming out of college.”

Ben Johnson puts on a show with Detroit Lions

Johnson joined the Lions as their offensive quality control coach in 2019. He moved his way up to tight ends coach and then passing game coordinator before being anointed offense coordinator in 2022. And from there, Johnson put on a show.

During that 2022 campaign, the Lions ranked fourth in total offense, averaging 380 yards per game. Detroit followed that up by finishing third in 2023, averaging 394.8 YPG. And in 2024, the Lions ranked second in total offense, averaging 409.5 yards per game.

Johnson helped Goff reach his number one overall pick ceiling. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery were a two-headed monster at running back. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta formed one of the most feared trios in the league. Ultimately, Johnson elevated every element of Detroit’s offense.

Which is why he was so coveted in the 2025 hiring cycle. The Bears came out victorious in that race, changing the franchise future for the better.

Expectations sky high with Chicago Bears

But for all the praise Johnson has received, the Chicago Bears must back it up. This is still the same team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2020. They haven’t won a playoff game since 2010. So, Johnson will have his hands full as he gets to Chicago.

Luckily for him, the goal in sight is laid out fairly clearly. The Bears finished 2024 ranked dead last in total offense, averaging 284.6 YPG. Chicago won’t be a one-for-one creation of Detroit’s offense. But the firepower that the Lions possessed over Johnson’s tenure must now come to the Bears.

He at least has a strong foundation to work with in Chicago. The Bears revamped their offensive line in front of Williams. Plus DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet make for a solid offensive core. Johnson must find the best way to put all of his playmakers in a position to succeed.

The NFL world is completely confident in Johnson’s ability to change Chicago’s fortune. The Bears back that vision and are hopeful Johnson can lead the franchise back to the top of the NFC North.

