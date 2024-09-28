Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears linked to Bill Belichick by NFL insider

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Chicago Bears
Oct 22, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are 1-2 heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Questions have surfaced about Matt Eberflus’ effectiveness as a head coach after curious in-game decisions have led to two straight losses.

Those in-game decisions are minor compared to the more important worry about Caleb WIlliams’ development.

Bill Belichick to the Chicago Bears?

Bill Belichick Chicago Bears
Nov 20, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline as they take on the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

 

NFL insider Mike Florio recently named the Bears as one of the teams on his “Belichick Watch List” before next season.

“The franchise oozes history,” Florio wrote. “The city, which feels like the offspring of New York and Pittsburgh, oozes football. The roster oozes talent, except on the offensive line. Would the Bears pay Belichick? Maybe not. Or maybe, if they think he’s the guy who can take the team back to the kind of level that will stir up enough public money to pay for a new stadium.”

The money needed to pay Belichick wouldn’t be a small amount. Per Bloomberg, the New England Patriots paid Belichick $25 million to coach their 4-13 team in 2023.

$25 million is a large number for a coach who hasn’t had back-to-back winning seasons since Tom Brady was his quarterback.

While the Bears would arguably have more talent than Belichick had in the rebuild surrounding Mac Jones, there’s no guarantee a 73-year-old coach would be the right fit for Williams.

Would the Bears move on from Matt Eberflus?

NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches team warm ups against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

 

Then there’s the issue of Eberflus.

General manager Ryan Poles seems content to let Matt Eberflus run his team. He could have let him go before selecting a rookie quarterback in April. (Poles claimed not to reach out to Jim Harbaugh after Michigan’s national title.) Poles might be willing to give Eberflus a pass this season, regardless of the Bears’ final record, because the team has a rookie quarterback.

Frankly, the Bears don’t seem like a logical option to land Belichick.

Chicago Bears Travis Homer
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

 

