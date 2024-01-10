Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears GM gives stupid reason why he refused to reach out to Jim Harbaugh

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh waves at fans after the Wolverines' 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 2, 2023.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles admitted he didn’t reach out to talk to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh recently hired a new agent in his quest to rejoin the ranks of the NFL after winning the National Championship with Michigan.

NFL: Preseason Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears Matt Ebeerflus
Aug 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles, left, and Luke Getsy, Offensive Coordinator walk the field before the team s game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Harbaugh, a former first-round pick by the Bears, has been a popular name with the fanbase as a potential coach to replace Matt Eberflus. However, Poles is set to roll into the 2024 season with Eberflus after the pair has won ten (not enough wins to use digits in the AP Style grammar book) games in two seasons while making in-season trades for Chase Claypool and Montez Sweat.

The Chicago Bears didn’t talk to Harbaugh

Chicago Bears
Jim Harbaugh to the Chicago Bears? Here’s the latest on the ongoing rumor.

Reporters asked Poles at the Bears press conference Wednesday if the general manager, you know, did general manager stuff like reach out to Harbaugh, a for sure upgrade at head coach for Chicago over Eberflus.

Poles said he didn’t reach out to Harbaugh because Harbaugh has another coaching job currently.

“I did not talk to Jim Harbaugh,” Poles said. “He’s the coach at Michigan.”

Poles said earlier in the press conference he would gather all manner of information to decide on their quarterback situation for next season, regardless of the fact Fields is under contract with the Bears and Caleb Williams, who has not declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, is a USC quarterback.

Poles is committing GM malpractice if he didn’t try to talk to Harbaugh about coaching the Bears. There’s no reason why the Bears didn’t put out feelers for Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel, and Bill Belichick after losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Matt Eberflus
Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

