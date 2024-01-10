Chicago Bears GM gives stupid reason why he refused to reach out to Jim Harbaugh

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles admitted he didn’t reach out to talk to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh recently hired a new agent in his quest to rejoin the ranks of the NFL after winning the National Championship with Michigan.

Harbaugh, a former first-round pick by the Bears, has been a popular name with the fanbase as a potential coach to replace Matt Eberflus. However, Poles is set to roll into the 2024 season with Eberflus after the pair has won ten (not enough wins to use digits in the AP Style grammar book) games in two seasons while making in-season trades for Chase Claypool and Montez Sweat.

The Chicago Bears didn’t talk to Harbaugh

Reporters asked Poles at the Bears press conference Wednesday if the general manager, you know, did general manager stuff like reach out to Harbaugh, a for sure upgrade at head coach for Chicago over Eberflus.

Poles said he didn’t reach out to Harbaugh because Harbaugh has another coaching job currently.

“I did not talk to Jim Harbaugh,” Poles said. “He’s the coach at Michigan.”

Poles said earlier in the press conference he would gather all manner of information to decide on their quarterback situation for next season, regardless of the fact Fields is under contract with the Bears and Caleb Williams, who has not declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, is a USC quarterback.

Poles is committing GM malpractice if he didn’t try to talk to Harbaugh about coaching the Bears. There’s no reason why the Bears didn’t put out feelers for Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel, and Bill Belichick after losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

