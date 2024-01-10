Chicago Bears News: Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles had interesting meeting following the end of the regular season

It’s been a media circus at Halas Hall today as the Chicago Bears have made some important announcements regarding the future of the organization. They fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy this morning, and shortly after, it was reveled that Matt Eberflus would be returning as head coach as well. General manger Ryan Poles decided to stick with his guy.

To the Chicago Bears fans across the nation that wanted change at the top, well they’ll have to wait a bit longer. However, this current culture that’s led by Eberflus and Poles will need to make significant strides next year, or change could definitely be in order.

At the end of each season, NFL front offices set up exit interviews to discuss the next season, or sometimes fire coaches. We’ll never know if that was even a possibility during this meeting, but we do know some of the details in which Poles and Eberflus discussed. There was disappointment from Poles to his head coach, but also some strong “progress” that he believes they can build on.

Today, both Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles spoke to the media about their confidence in Justin Fields and each other to turn this organization around. Patrick Finley of the Sun Times highlighted some of the key things the two talked about.

Ryan Poles met with Matt Eberflus and came away with 2 feelings:

• Disappointment for blowing games late.

• Pride in the "strong progress" during the course of the year. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) January 10, 2024

This “strong progress” Poles speaks of is quite subjective, as the team finished 7-10 and no where near the playoffs in a very weak conference, while playing a very weak schedule. Sure, the injury to Justin Fields didn’t help, but things weren’t exactly brimming before he went out anyways.

Who will be the QB of the Chicago Bears for the 2024-25 season?

That will be the next topic of conversation, now that this coaching mess seems to be over (for the time being). Who will be the quarterback for the Chicago Bears in 2024? Justin Fields, Caleb Williams, or is there someone else?

Poles said today he was likely going to “take it all the way to April”, when discussing his potential options at that position. The Bears hold the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft for the second straight season, and have a plethora of alleys to go down when it comes to making their decision.

It will be a waiting game for all to witness. They essentially passed on CJ Stroud last season, who’s having an impeccable rookie campaign leading the Houston Texans to the playoffs, so they can’t afford to miss out on another All-Pro talent at the QB position. The fans won’t let them hear the end of it, and I don’t blame them one bit.

