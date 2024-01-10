BREAKING NEWS: Adam Schefter announces the Chicago Bears will keep head coach Matt Eberflus for next season

Well Chicago Bears fans, it’s been a crazy Wednesday already, and it isn’t even 10 am yet.

The moments after the NFL regular season never seem to fail to bring some chaos, as many head coaches and coordinators alike have been relived of their duties over the past few days. A tale old as time in the National Football League.

Not only have the Bears announced their firing of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, which was well anticipated after D.J. Moore called him out recently, but they have also revealed the fate for current head coach Matt Eberflus. In a post on the social media platform X, ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that the Chicago Bears will keep Eberflus next season and will not make a head coaching change.

After extensive meetings Monday and Tuesday, the Bears are not making a head coaching change and Matt Eberflus offically is expected to return for the 2024 season, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/eWwag6e0N6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2024

This is a move that was also anticipated over the past few days from unreliable sources, so the shock factor isn’t there as much as you’d think. Most media members also thought this was coming after Eberflus’ strong ending to the season, leading a very good defense along the way.

However, this won’t go over well with the fanbase. Eberflus is just 10-24 over the past two seasons as the coach of the Chicago Bears, and many think that shouldn’t be enough to retain his services further.

Now, all eyes turn to the Justin Fields conversation, where everyone is wondering who will be the QB of the Bears in the 2024-25 season. With the first pick clinched, and many options to go over, general manager Ryan Poles will have his work cut out for him over the next few months.

Expect more reactions to come throughout the day.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE