BREAKING: Chicago Bears Fire OC, Appear To Retain Matt Eberflus After ‘Strong Finish’ With Loss To Packers

Per multiple reports, the Chicago Bears fired Luke Getsy Wednesday morning. Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network reports the Bears fired quarterback coach Andrew Janocko.

The #Bears also fired QB coach Andrew Janocko, per source. https://t.co/Ke2lPQN452 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2024

The Chicago Bears make some changes to Eberflus’ staff

The announcement of Getsy’s departure appears to mean the Bears plan to retain head coach Matt Eberflus for the 2024 season. Reports came out before Week 17 that the Bears intended to keep Ebreflus if they finished strong.

The Bears’ 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 must have been a strong enough finish for Chicago’s ownership and front office.

The Bears will have to decide what to do at quarterback this offseason. The Bears could trade Justin Fields and draft a quarter with the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They could trade down to another quarterback-needy team and keep Fields.

However, firing Getsy indicates the Bears are moving towards drafting a quarterback. The next offensive coordinator would be the third for Fields in four seasons with the Bears. That’s a risk for a quarterback in the last year of his rookie contract.

Paring Fields with a new offensive coordinator would be one thing, but Janocko’s firing tells us Bears management is not happy with the status quo of the quarterback position.

DaBearsBlog posted a Tweet Tuesday night about a potential third option where the Bears keep Fields and draft a rookie quarterback.

Update: I do believe Fields will be on this roster in 2024, and will be competing this summer with a rookie QB. https://t.co/W3VcamhXAn — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) January 10, 2024

Either way, some things are changing. But the Bears’ tradition of drafting a rookie quarter in a head coach’s lame-duck season will likely continue.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE