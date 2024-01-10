Trending
Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears Fire OC, Appear To Retain Matt Eberflus After ‘Strong Finish’ With Loss To Packers

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Matt Eberflus
Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Per multiple reports, the Chicago Bears fired Luke Getsy Wednesday morning. Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network reports the Bears fired quarterback coach Andrew Janocko.

The Chicago Bears make some changes to Eberflus’ staff

Chicago Bears Luke Getsy
Jul 28, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy talks with the media during training camp at PNC Center at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The announcement of Getsy’s departure appears to mean the Bears plan to retain head coach Matt Eberflus for the 2024 season. Reports came out before Week 17 that the Bears intended to keep Ebreflus if they finished strong.

The Bears’ 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 must have been a strong enough finish for Chicago’s ownership and front office.

The Bears will have to decide what to do at quarterback this offseason. The Bears could trade Justin Fields and draft a quarter with the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They could trade down to another quarterback-needy team and keep Fields.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Matt Eberflus
Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

However, firing Getsy indicates the Bears are moving towards drafting a quarterback. The next offensive coordinator would be the third for Fields in four seasons with the Bears. That’s a risk for a quarterback in the last year of his rookie contract.

Paring Fields with a new offensive coordinator would be one thing, but Janocko’s firing tells us Bears management is not happy with the status quo of the quarterback position.

DaBearsBlog posted a Tweet Tuesday night about a potential third option where the Bears keep Fields and draft a rookie quarterback.

Either way, some things are changing. But the Bears’ tradition of drafting a rookie quarter in a head coach’s lame-duck season will likely continue.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Matt Eberflus
Caption:
Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches from the sideline during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

