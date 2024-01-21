The Chicago Bears asked to interview a promising young offensive coach, but the coaches team rejected the Bears request

The Chicago Bears have been doing their due diligence on finding the next offensive coordinator. The Bears have interviewed nearly every top offensive coordinator candidate available. One of those candidates, however, will not be interviewed by the Bears.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has reported that the Chicago Bears had contacted Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for an interview. Moore was going to interview for the Bears’ vacant offensive coordinator position. The Chargers have since blocked the Bears from interviewing Moore. This comes off the back of a recent interview in which the Chargers discussed potential promotion to head coach for Moore.

The #Bears requested an interview with Chargers OC Kellen Moore for their offensive coordinator position, but L.A. blocked him, per source. Moore interviewed for the Chargers’ head job last week. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2024

Kellen Moore was one of the most intriguing offensive coordinator candidates available this offseason

Kellen Moore has implemented a very modern offense in Los Angeles to some success. Justin Herbert has looked great in Moore’s offense during the regular season. This includes great counting stats but it hasn’t been able to lead to many wins. Among the many issues that have been plaguing the Chargers, the offensive scheme has not been one of them.

Kellen Moore runs an offense with complex passing schemes that mirror other top modern NFL offenses. He also frequently uses pre snap motion to get defenses on their heels. He has experience with a pass heavy offense so it would have made sense to hire Moore if the Bears were going to draft a QB like Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Chargers have suffered from a massively underperforming defense that has been responsible for many blown leads. The Bears defense has a much better outlook than the Chargers, so putting Moore’s offense to work in Chicago might lead to a lot of wins. Unfortunately according to the reports, that chance has been stopped before it even started.

The Chargers are interested in internally promoting Moore to head coach, which means per NFL rules they are allowed to block other teams from interviewing him for other positions.

With Moore off the table, the search for a new Chicago Bears offensive coordinator trudges on. There are plenty of other quality options out there, but not even being able to interview Kellen Moore will definitely sting.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE