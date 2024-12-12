Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams spoke to the media on Thursday. There were several subjects he touched on, including the frustrating season and general manager Ryan Poles.

Caleb Williams speaks on the Chicago Bears’ seven-game losing streak

Reporters asked Williams how he dealt with all of the frustrations of the 2024 season. The Chicago Bears fired their offensive coordinator after just nine games on the job. Shane Waldron came in to replace Luke Getsy, who was fired during the offseason after he struggled to get a good offense going.

A few weeks later the Chicago bears had to fire head coach Matt Eberflus after a third straight loss in which the team had an opportunity to win the game. After their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions in which the Bears had a timeout that Eberflus did not use, the players had enough and revolted.

That revolt forced the Chicago Bears ownership to do something the McCaskey family has never done — fire a head coach during the season (by the way, firing the offensive coordinator during the season was also a first for the Chicago Bears). There was no way Eberflus could continue leading this team.

The first game after Eberflus’ firing was thought to be one in which the players rejoiced and played better. Well, they go out to a 24-0 deficit and were never in the game against the San Francisco 49ers and lost 38-13.

That would be frustrating for any player. Williams responded to the question with one sentence:

Seasons like this happen every once in a while, and being able to learn from it, being able to address it

Williams might want to get comfortable. Seasons like this are common around the Chicago Bears. They have not been able to address the root of the problems and those problems continue to happen. He is saying all of the right things, however. After the Eberflus firing he said that the chaos will only make him a better player.

Williams on the long losing streak

Williams went on to address the current losing streak. That streak currently stands at seven games. If the Chicago Bears lose on Monday it will be the second-longest in team history. Additionally, it will be the third time since 2000 that the Bears lost that many games consecutively.

It’s tough. It’s interesting, is the way I put it. I’ve never had a streak like this of losing in my playing career.

Williams may want to do whatever he can to help end streaks because the team cannot stop the flooding once it begins.

Williams is confident Poles can turn things around

Having the longest and second-longest losing streak in franchise history under your belt in just three seasons is not a good accomplishment for Poles. Many feel that he should be on the hot seat himself after all of the foolishness that has happened under his watch.

People around the NFL feel that Poles’ job is safe, however. The feeling is that the Chicago Bears will see if Poles can turn things around. Williams feels confident that Poles can do it. Reporters asked Williams about his relationship with Poles, especially since there are many who already want his head. He is behind Poles, though.

Being able to be around him, seeing the type of guy he is, how much he cares. You all only get to see a glimpse of it, but the amount that he cares about [the players], the Chicago Bears, and wanting to win is why my faith is in him. I believe in him making sure that we get it right, and that’s the short answer to it.

Williams was brought in to be the face of the franchise. Everyone at the highest level of the team, not just Poles, feels that the Chicago Bears have a generational talent in him. That means he has some influence at Halas Hall. His support in Poles goes a long way and the ownership will want to stick with him to see if he does turn it around.

We will see what happens on Monday night with the Chicago Bears. The last time they had a nationwide audience watching just them they embarrassed themselves. Can they at least make up for that this time around?

