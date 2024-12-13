Chicago Bears GM was fleeced in head coaching search by NFL rival

Chicago Bears CEO Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles are working together to search for Matt Eberflus’ replacement after firing the head coach on Nov. 29. Warren publicly backed Poles during a joint press conference last week, but Warren appears to have significant power in the head coaching search.

There is good reason for the Bears’ brass to be skeptical of Poles hiring anybody on the coaching staff. Poles most recently was responsible for, along with Eberflus, hiring Shane Waldron as Chicago’s offensive coordinator in January.

Waldron lasted through Week 10. The Bears fired Eberflus three games later.

The Indianapolis Colts wanted to fire Matt Eberflus

Hiring Eberflus was a critical mistake by Poles and one the rookie GM should have known not to hire.

Per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, the Indianapolis Colts were set to fire Eberflus from their defensive coordinator position after the 2021 season. Eberflus wasn’t a candidate for other defensive coordinator gigs around the league in the 2022 offseason. Still, Poles entrusted him with overseeing a roster rebuild in Justin Fields’ critical second season in the NFL.

“But the Bears’ initial union with Eberflus elicited more shrugs around the NFL than commendations,” Wiederer wrote. “Multiple league sources have told the Tribune that, had the Bears not hired Eberflus, the Colts were set to fire him, and he quite possibly might have had to seek a position coach role elsewhere in the league.”

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles was fleeced by Chris Ballard

The Colts played Poles dirty during the hiring process. Colts GM Chris Ballard recommended Poles hire Eberflus at the same time Ballard was considering firing him.

“Eberflus also came highly recommended in 2022 by Colts GM Chris Ballard, who spent 12 seasons in the Bears organization (2001-12) and also worked with Poles for four years with the Kansas City Chiefs (2013-16),” Wiederer wrote. “Also don’t forget that the Bears’ 2022 coaching search was spearheaded by an outside consultant: Bill Polian, whose 14 seasons in the Colts organization left him, for better or worse, with deeper connections inside that franchise.”

It’s understandable why Warren wouldn’t want Poles to be solely in charge of finding the team’s next head coach. But if he can’t be trusted to hire a coach, why is he even in Halas Hall at all?

