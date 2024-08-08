FOCO has released new hats for the 2024 Chicago Bears season

They are finally here and the wait is over! It’s true what they say, you can never go wrong with a classic. Which is why this brand new product our friends at FOCO has launched is a must-have for maximizing your fan spirit. Featuring an embroidered team logo display and unstructured design with a deep curve visor, low crown, and adjustable fabric strap closure with snap buckle, this cap will help you clean up your style. The relaxed design makes this hat comfortable for all-day wear, and the perfect dad hat for your wardrobe. We introduce to you the brand-new Chicago Bears Primary Logo Casual Classic Cap.

The embroidered Chicago Bears team logo is displayed with raised graphics on the front of the crown as the unstructured, relaxed fit design has a deep curve visor and a six panel, team-colored design with eyelets. The hat has an adjustable fabric strap closure with a snap buckle as one size is meant to fit all!

Make sure you are heading to Soldier Field this season to watch the new look Chicago Bears dominate the football field this season and bring the Bears spirit to the stadium seats with the brand-new Chicago Bears Primary Logo Casual Classic Cap.

They also carry different styles of hats such as their retro logo caps, black & white casual, and khaki primary logo caps. Grab them now for preorder and have them deliver by the start of the football season and make sure to also check out the rest of FOCO’s NFL Hat Collection here! Go Bears!!

