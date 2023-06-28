Chicago Bears star welcomes Connor Bedard to Chicago (WATCH)

Connor Bedard received a warm welcome from Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet Wednesday night. Bedard was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the first pick of the 2023 NHL Draft. The pick wasn’t a surprise to anyone living in Chicago.

Connor Bedard gets a warm welcome from the Chicago Bears

Chicago sports teams had their PR teams ready for the moment. Several local professional teams celebrated Bedard joining Chicago’s sports culture with social media posts quote tweeting the Blackhawks’ official announcement on their first pick. The Bears released a video of Kmet welcoming Bedard to Chicago.

“Hey Connor, this is Cole Kmet with the Chicago Bears. Can’t wait to see you in Chicago and get you out to Soldier Field,” Kmet said. “Chicago fans are so passionate and it’s awesome playing in front of them. Go Blackhawks and Bear Down.”

The Blackhawks and Bears should have exciting seasons in the next few years. The Bears are expected to have a much better season in 2023 after they used their number one pick and cap space this offseason to build a strong foundation for the future. The Blackhawks have their foundation with Bedard.

Bedard and Justin Fields should keep Chicago on the map in their respective sports for the foreseeable future.

