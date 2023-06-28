Chicago Blackhawks fans celebrate Connor Bedard going No. 1 in 2023 NHL draft

There was no doubt the Chicago Blackhawks were taking Connor Bedard with the first-overall pick Wednesday night. Fans reacted to Bedard’s name being called in Nashville.

Chicago fans have been waiting for Bedard to officially become a member of the Blackhawks. Bedard dominated the World Juniors. The 17-year-old is expected to be a generational player and should immediately bring excitement back to Blackhawks hockey.

General manager Kyle Davidson said on an ESPN telecast interview after picking Bedard that he wasn’t sure when the team would return to the playoffs. The Blackhawks still have a lot of work to do with the roster before they are competitive. The team took a step in the right direction this week by trading for 2010 first-overall pick Taylor Hall this week.

But now that Bedard is officially on the team, the Blackhawks should be set up for a Stanley Cup run in a few years.

Chicago Blackhawks fans react to Connor Bedard draft pick

Here are the best takes of Blackhawks fans celebrating Bedard coming to play hockey in Chicago.

Chicago, we have hope https://t.co/g48BayXrVL — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) June 28, 2023

yesssssssss LFGGGGG HAWKS IN 4 https://t.co/VbcfQwVtt3 — jackson (@frazier_tweets) June 28, 2023

We all knew it was coming but it is so sick that it is real now! Go @NHLBlackhawks! #NHLDraft https://t.co/nBUpUnUnLM — Derek (@Derek_J_Thomas) June 28, 2023

950K for someone who’s never played a game in the NHL 🤣 https://t.co/k5oaguyfJK — tim (@timnyr1) June 28, 2023

