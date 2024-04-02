Connor Bedard’s rookie season is now on par as with rookie season of an Oilers legend

Connor Bedard is nearing the end of his rookie season in the NHL. Bedard has been even better than advertised. Wowing the league and its fans, the Connor Bedard effect is in full swing.

Connor Bedard missed an entire month of his first NHL season due to a jaw injury. But that hasn’t stopped him from turning in one of the greatest rookie seasons the NHL has ever seen.

With April’s arrival bring the NHL’s rookie of the month (March) award. The March rookie of the month award has been won by Bedard. this marks the third time this season that Bedard has won the award. The Blackhawks posted the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) with Bedard’s stats during March.

NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks insider Charlie Roumeliotis provided some jaw dropping context that makes Bedard’s third rookie of the month award extra special.

The last player to win rookie of the year three times in his first season was none other than Connor McDavid.

Connor Bedard is the first player to win the "Rookie of the Month" award at least three times in one season since Connor McDavid in 2015-16. #Blackhawks https://t.co/mlyFwPziVX — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 2, 2024

A fantastic March from Bedard put him solely in the drivers seat of the Calder Trophy race. Bedard pulled away from Brock Faber in March. Bedard more than likely has rookie of the year locked up.

Bedard and McDavid; Two Connor’s cut from the same cloth

Connor Bedard was well worth all the pre-draft hype and then some. At the time of writing, Bedard has recorded 57 points in his rookie season. For comparison, Connor McDavid recorded 48 points in his first season in the NHL. The caveat with McDavid’s rookie numbers is his season was cut short due to injuries.

Bedard is one of the NHL’s elite offensive talents. And just like McDavid before him, Bedard is showing the NHL what is in store for the coming years.

Bedard will need to record at least 63 total points this season to break into the top 100 rookie seasons of all time, as far as point production goes. Bedard would need at least 71 points to break into the top 50.

The NHL record for most points in a rookie season is held by Teemu Selanne. Selanne scored 132 points in his first NHL season in 1992-1993.

