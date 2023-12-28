Connor Bedard delivers a big game-winning goal to beat the Jets

Connor Bedard is really, really damn good and on Wednesday, the rookie had another standout performance in a win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Bedard scored the team’s first goal at 15:57 in the first period and then delivered again in overtime, taking a passing and delivering a wrist shot from the high slot for the game-winning goal. It was Bedard’s first goal in overtime in his young career and sent the Madhouse on Madison in a frenzy.

Not only did it get the crowd pumped up but Connor Bedard’s goal also left a fan in tears showing the impact he’s already having on the franchise:

Connor Bedard bringing fans to LITERAL TEARS with his talent pic.twitter.com/WNa7wwF68A — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 28, 2023

Connor Bedard is the real deal

We don’t have to say it twice. Anyone who has watched hockey or even a little of the Blackhawks this season sees it. Bedard is the real deal after being taken No. 1 overall by the Blackhawks in the last draft.

Through the first three months of the season, Bedard is proving to be that and a little more. Through 34 games, Bedard now has 15 goals and 32 total points on the season and has 8 points in his five-game point streak for the Blackhawks.

It seems like every night this kid is finding a way to do something else special.

