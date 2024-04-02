The Chicago Blackhawks’ Path Through Rebuild and Prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks are in the thick of a rebuild, a necessary step for a team that’s seen its share of highs and lows. Having ended up near the league’s bottom for several seasons, they’ve taken this route to secure high draft picks—a strategy that’s starting to bear fruit. Despite the team’s spirited efforts this season, the reality set in early, with sports betting in Illinois writing them off from playoff contention as early as December. They’re now mathematically eliminated. This low finish emphasizes the focus on rebuilding and leveraging the upcoming draft to fortify the team’s roster for future success

The spotlight shines bright on Connor Bedard, the first overall pick in 2023, who has not just met but exceeded expectations. With 54 points in 56 games, he’s a phenomenon leading all rookies in points. His presence is a testament to the team’s scouting and drafting acumen.

But Bedard isn’t the only gem in the Blackhawks’ treasure chest. The team has been diligent in drafting and nurturing talent, adding players like Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar, Lukas Reichel, and Colton Dach to their ranks. These players represent the foundation of a future that looks bright, but patience is the game’s name. The Blackhawks are a work in progress, with projections suggesting they’re a couple of years away from playoff contention. This timeline is a necessary buffer for growth, development, and team chemistry to reach their optimal state.

Key Stats and Data: Unpacking the Blackhawks’ Season

Season Record : The team’s current standing is 19-46-5, which anchors them firmly at the bottom of the Central Division, amassing a total of only 43 points.

Goal Differential : They’ve scored 151 goals while conceding 251, leading to a staggering negative goal differential of -100.

Power Play Performance : Their power play efficiency is low, converting only 16.04% of their chances (34 goals on 212 opportunities).

Penalty Kill Efficiency : On a brighter note, the penalty kill has been relatively decent with a 77.39% success rate.

5-on-5 Play : The Chicago Blackhawks find themselves struggling significantly in even-strength situations: Their Corsi For percentage is 45.2%, ranking them 27th in the league. They also rank 27th with a 42.4% scoring chances for percentage. Their expected goals for percentage at 5-on-5 is notably poor at 42.7%, making it the third-worst in the NHL.

Individual Performances : Connor Bedard has emerged as a beacon of hope, leading the team with 21 goals, 33 assists, and a total of 54 points in 56 games. Philipp Kurashev has also made an influential impact with 14 goals and 30 assists, amassing 44 points in 63 games. Nick Foligno , known for his physical play, leads the team with 55 penalty minutes and has contributed 16 goals. On defense, Seth Jones averages over 25 minutes on ice per game, contributing 4 goals and 22 assists.

Goaltending : Arvid Soderblom’s performance in goal has been underwhelming, with a 4.02 goals against average and a save percentage of .875 in 27 games.

Looking Ahead: The 2024 NHL Draft

As we edge closer to the 2024 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks are positioned to make a meaningful impact. The draft class is headlined by talents like Macklin Celebrini, a center from Boston University, who could very well become the second half of a dynamic duo with Bedard. The prospect pool also includes names like Cole Eiserman and Ivan Demidov, along with defensemen Artyom Levshunov and Konsta Helenius, each bringing their unique skills and potential to the table.

With nine picks in the upcoming draft, including a potential additional lottery pick from Tampa Bay, the Blackhawks have the resources to further bolster their ranks. General Manager Kyle Davidson’s strategy of selecting the best player available, rather than drafting based on positional need, has paid dividends in the past. This approach not only underscores a commitment to building a deep, versatile team but also demonstrates a keen eye for talent that can elevate the team’s overall play.

The path forward for the Blackhawks is marked by careful planning, strategic drafting, and development. While the rebuild is very much a work in progress, the pieces are falling into place. The 2024 draft presents yet another opportunity to accelerate this process, adding elite talent that can contribute to a competitive core. There’s a sense of anticipation around what the future holds, not just for the Blackhawks but for the fans and the city of Chicago. As this journey unfolds, it’s clear that every draft pick, every development camp, and every season is a step toward reclaiming a spot among the league’s elite.

