Connor Bedard is officially a member of the Chicago Blackhawks

No surprises over here. The Chicago Blackhawks have formally selected 17-year-old phenom Connor Bedard as the #1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

After finally turning the page on their past era, the Blackhawks struck gold, winning the NHL draft lottery with the opportunity to choose Bedard, who many are saying he’s the best prospect since reigning NHL MVP Connor McDavid.

The Blackhawks have been plenty busy during the off-season, trading for Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno from the Boston Bruins just a couple of days ago. The Blackhawks also hold the 19th pick in this draft, giving the team flexibility in how they want to build around this future superstar.

Welcome to Chicago, Connor!

