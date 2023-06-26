BREAKING: Chicago Blackhawks execute major trade for 5X All-Star before 2023 NHL Draft

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson has decided to get aggressive before the 2023 NHL Draft as he executed a major trade with the Boston Bruins.

The Chicago Blackhawks traded for 5X All-Star

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Blackhawks will receive Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno from the Bruins. The Blackhawks will send Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell to Boston.

Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno go to CHI for Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell. Remember: Jim Montgomery had Mitchell at NCAA Denver — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 26, 2023

Hall is a surprising and exciting acquisition for the Blackhawks. The 31-year-old left wing is a five-time All-Star. Hall won the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2018.

The move will help the Blackhawks and Bruins cap situations. The Bruins need to shed some salary. The Blackhawks needed to hit the salary floor. The Blackhawks also needed to add forward help to their squad.

Just something to keep an eye on: believe Boston and Chicago are discussing possibilities that could benefit the Blackhawks and ease the Bruins’ cap situation. We will see where it goes. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 26, 2023

