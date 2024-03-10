Connor Bedard is on hat-trick watch after goal of the week contender versus the Coyotes

Connor Bedard has recorded two goals on Sunday afternoon as the Hawks host the Coyotes.

Bedard opened the scoring for the Blackhawks 5 minutes into the second period.

Bedard then netted his second goal on a power play near the midway point of the second. Bedsy skates down low, slips the puck past a defender’s outstretched stick, and fires a toe-drag wrister into the net.

Watch his second goal below if you missed it:

GO OFF CONNOR pic.twitter.com/3SppVBimsS — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 10, 2024

Bedsy is on hat-trick watch

Bedard has yet to record his first career NHL hat-trick. He is on pace for one today and has plenty of time left to find a third goal.

