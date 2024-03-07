Connor Bedard rookie card receives INSANE 6 figure bounty

The Connor Bedard effect is in full swing and has massively impacted the price of his rookie card

Upper Deck released a new set of NHL trading cards on March 6. Among the new set is a Connor Bedard rookie card. This series is not the first to include a Bedard card, but it is considered the first “official” rookie card. But this Bedard card isn’t any ordinary card. Connor Bedard will have a 1-of-1 Outburst Gold Young Guns card in the set.

This marks the first time that Upper Deck has released a 1-of-1 Young Guns card.

The Bounty

The hype around Bedard’s rookie cards began before he was even drafted. And this one-of-a-kind card now has a titanic price tag because of it. One trading card outlet in New York offering a $1 million bounty to whoever finds the card.

🚨$1 MILLION BOUNTY 🚨 We have officially placed a $1,000,000 bounty for the Connor Bedard OutBurst Gold 1/1 Young Guns. pic.twitter.com/EESIqOLJyN — Dave & Adam's (@dacardworld) March 4, 2024

An Upper Deck hobby box of unopened packs can be purchased for about $300 and will contain six Young Guns cards (although not necessarily Bedard’s). A tin is about $90 and will have three Young Guns.

This one of a kind card won’t be cheap to find. But whoever does find the Connor Bedard Young Guns card is due to receive a king’s ransom. Once the card is found it is entirely possible that a bidding war for the card erupts. And with one 6 figure bounty already on the table, the price could sky rocket even more.

For comparison, Wayne Gretzky’s rookie card was not a 1-of-1 card, but still sold for a six figure sum.

There were no 1-of-1s when Gretzky’s rookie was released in 1979 by O-Pee-Chee, but his card with a PSA 9 grade (“Mint”) can fetch six figures. A PSA 10 (“Gem Mint”) Gretzky rookie sold in 2021 for $3.75 million.

Finding this Bedard card would require some significant investment. But the lucky person that does find it could be in for a life changing pay day.

And while the bounty is high now, image how expensive this card could become if Bedard continues on his current trajectory. If Bedard becomes one of the all time greats, his 1-of-1 Young Guns card could end up being one of the most expensive pieces of sports memorabilia ever. It might be worth putting the card away in storage for a while if it is found.

Will you try to find this 1-of-1 Connor Bedard rookie card?

