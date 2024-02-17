Connor Bedard has found the back of the net in his second game back from a jaw injury

Connor Bedard didn’t take long to get back into the swing of things. After missing an entire month of NHL action, Connor Bedard has scored in only his second game back. Bedard now has three points, two assists, and one goal through his first five periods of hockey since January 5th.

Bubble Bedard’s first goal

Bedard takes on the Ottawa defense and fires a shot on the net while surrounded by three Senators defenders. That shot is saved and Philipp Kurashev grabs the rebound. Kurashev then fires a nice backhanded pass into Bedard, who slots a wrister past the right side of the Ottawa netminder for his first goal of 2024.

Watch the clip of Bedard’s goal embedded below:

Bedard is off to a hot start in return from injury

Bedard’s return has caused the Blackhawks offense to instantly look more lively. The Hawks are playing faster and with more aggression with Bedard back in the lineup. Connor Bedard completely changes the look of the Blackhawks.

With another offseason or two to put more pieces around Bedard, the Hawks could be back to contending much sooner than people first predicted. Bedard is that good, he is the foundational piece for the next generation of Blackhawks hockey.

