Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard passed Connor McDavid in one category before the draft

Future Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard will, fairly or not, be compared to two hockey legends–even early in his career. He already surpassed both of them in one key category. The 17-year-old Bedard has been mentioned in the same sentence as Patrick Kane, the Blackhawks’ last first-overall pick.

The other comparison is Connor McDavid, who the Edmonton Oilers selected first overall in the 2015 draft. McDavid and Kane, both lefty shooters, lived up to their pre-draft hype. McDavid is considered the best player in the NHL. Kane won three titles in Chicago.

Bedard, who shoots right, comes into the draft as one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the World Junior Championships. He added the IHF Male Player of the Year award to his treasure chest last week. There’s no question why there’s a lot of hype around him, but how much is too much?

Connor Bedard passed Connor McDavid in pre-draft hype

According to Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune, Bedard has been hounded by fans and the media this offseason, much more so than McDavid was at his age:

“A YouTube video with 38,000 views shows Bedard dodging a random hand reaching out to touch him as he takes the ice. Everyone wants a piece of Bedard these days. “The media coverage today, it’s two or three times more than what it was for Connor McDavid. It’s just nonstop,” Dan Marr, director of NHL Central Scouting, told the Tribune.”

That’s a lot of pressure for a player the media is deeming a “generational” player. I understand why people are excited about Bedard and want to compare him to Kane and McDavid. But he won’t play at the level of their prime next season.

People need to enjoy Bedard for what he can do. I certainly hope Blackhawks fans and the media don’t rush him to be something he’s not this season. Bedard should be an excellent NHL player in the future, and one hopes he can mold into a Hall of Fame athlete that can bring Chicago multiple Stanley Cups.

Bedard, who will become a member of the Blackhawks this week, isn’t there yet. And we should enjoy the ride until he matures.

