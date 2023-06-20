Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard stumped by recent major hockey news

Connor Bedard is having a big month, and recent news appeared to stump the future Chicago Blackhawks center. Barring a draft night miracle, Bedard will be drafted by the Blackhawks next week. He’s thought to be a generational player for the NHL.

Bedard had tremendous success with the Juniors. And he won a major award for his play in the previous season when he led the World Junior Championships with 23 points. Account to the International Ice Hockey Federation, Bedard won the IIHF Male Player of the Year award. He received 31.8 percent of the vote.

Connor Bedard talks about winning the award

According to the IIHF’s website, Bedard said winning the award was an honor, but he didn’t know where it ranked in comparison to all of the other accomplishments he’s won in his lifetime:

“This is such a huge honour,” Bedard said from his home in British Columbia after getting a phone call from IIHF President Luc Tardif with the news. “I’m not sure how to compare it to others I’ve received, but it’s pretty incredible to receive this award with all the unbelievable players that have competed in the IIHF this season and the amazing players that were nominated for this award.”

The Chicago Blackhawks want more Bedard awards

Bedard won three total IIHF gold medals in his career. Blackhawks fans should feel encouraged knowing they will draft one of the most decorated IIHF athletes.

Bedard was wildly successful in youth hockey, but now he’ll play for even more competitive hardware in the NHL. One would assume Bedards next trophy will be one he knows where to rank. But in a decade, it would be nice if Bedard responded similarly about how to compare Conn Smythe Trophies.

